James R. Anderson, 89 of Colonial Heights, VA passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Preceding him in death were his wife, Barbara Williams Anderson and daughter, Cathy Anderson.

Surviving are 1 sister, Dorothy Evans; 3 daughters, Debra Allston, Patti Anderson and Randee Brennan; several grandchildren and 2 great grand-children.

He was employed by ICI Americas for years until his retirement. He was a member of the 32nd degree Masons, Hopewell Shriners and the Colonial Moose Lodge. Hobbies included golf, deep sea fishing, watching NASCAR and listening to music.

Services will be private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store