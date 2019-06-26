Mr. James Rudolph "Jimmie" Jackson, 73, of 2908 Courthouse Road, Hopewell, departed this life after declining health on June 19, 2019, at Retreat Doctor's Hospital, Richmond, VA. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA, to the late Rudolph and Mildred Epps Jackson, and preceded in death by his brother, William Jerome "Jerry" Jackson.



He was a 1965 Graduate of JEJ Moore High School, Disputanta, VA, and attended Virginia State College.



Jimmie, employee #9091 retired from UNIVAR Inc. of Chester, VA, in the production department.



He was a member of the Sunlight Lodge No. 1558, and an associate member of Veterans of Foreign Wars, Albert Lee Mills Post #10387, Hopewell, VA.



Jimmie never met a stranger, he loved people and made friends with everyone he met. He was devoted to the Fort Lee Ten Strike Bowling League and his attendance at summer basketball/softball games. He loved his sports. You could always find him sitting on the front porch of his home or walking towards the Heights. A lover of music and a faithful Pittsburgh Steelers fan. In his spare time, a crossword or jigsaw puzzle was not far from his hand.



Left to cherish his memory is his son, Brian Jackson (JaToya) of Hopewell, VA; daughter, Elizabeth Shaw (Lascelles) of Bushkill, PA; devoted sister, Cheryl Jackson-Ashe (Curtis) of Fredericksburg, VA; brother, Demitri of Hopewell, VA; six granddaughters, Brianna of Bethlehem, PA; Naté, Irene, Danyelle of Bushkill, PA, T'yana of Petersburg, VA, and Ja'Bria of Hopewell, VA; one great-grandson, Tyrell Holmes Jr. (Bethlehem, PA); four uncles, Joseph Jackson (Kathleen) of Petersburg, VA, Moses Jackson Sr. (Helen Louise) of Hopewell, VA, Sidney E. Jackson (Eleanor) of Culpepper, VA, and Arthur "Uncle" Epps of Chester; two aunts, Ida Epps Allen of Petersburg, VA, and Paige Epps Edwards of Bronx, NY; and a host of other relatives and friends.



He leaves behind a circle of loving and devoted friends and cousins, Jeremiah Jackson, Andrea "Pam" and Gregory "Mo Jack" Jackson, Albert "Bubba" Thomas, Teresa Allen, Karen Thomas, Alice M. Cook, Stevie Martin and Messiah "Handsome" Jones. A very special thanks to Marlow Boyd and Niecy Grammar.



Jimmie would always say, "Let me tell you something," or, "Listen to Me," and when you asked him how he was doing, he would say, "I'm alright," and now, he is "All Right."



Homegoing service will be held 1 p.m., Friday, June 28, 2019, at the chapel of Bland & Tucker Funeral Home, 1500 Arlington Road, Hopewell, VA 23803. Rev. William Roberts, pastor of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, officiate. Interment will follow at Mt. Sinai Community Cemetery.



Professional services have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA, 23803. Please submit online condolence to:www.blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Progress-Index from June 26 to June 27, 2019