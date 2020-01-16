|
|
James Robert Goodrich III passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020, in Chester, Virginia. Robbie, a.k.a. Dad and "Papa" was 66 years old.
Robbie was born on September 11, 1953, in Petersburg, Virginia, to James Robert Goodrich Jr. and Virginia Goodrich. He graduated from Petersburg High School in 1971. He retired from Dominion Virginia Power after a 35-year career. Robbie enjoyed fishing, spending time outdoors, spending time with his family, and never went without his coffee and morning paper. He was a very thoughtful man, while also being good for a practical or silly joke to bring smiles to his loved ones' faces.
Robbie was preceded in death by his father, James Robert Goodrich Jr.; and his late wife, Gail Peckinpaugh Goodrich.
He is survived by his wife, Martha Goodrich; mother, Virginia Goodrich; sisters, Paula Williams (Dennis), Wanda Noland (Jerry), and Sue Jennings (Doug); along with several nieces. Robbie is also survived by his children, James Robert Goodrich IV and his wife, Rachel, and Stephanie Goodrich Barbara and her husband, Mark. Finally, he is survived by his grandchildren, Kate and Jake Goodrich, and Olivia and Grace Barbara.
A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blandford United Methodist Church. Funeral arrangements made by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020