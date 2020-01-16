Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES GOODRICH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES ROBERT GOODRICH III


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES ROBERT GOODRICH III Obituary
James Robert Goodrich III passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020, in Chester, Virginia. Robbie, a.k.a. Dad and "Papa" was 66 years old.

Robbie was born on September 11, 1953, in Petersburg, Virginia, to James Robert Goodrich Jr. and Virginia Goodrich. He graduated from Petersburg High School in 1971. He retired from Dominion Virginia Power after a 35-year career. Robbie enjoyed fishing, spending time outdoors, spending time with his family, and never went without his coffee and morning paper. He was a very thoughtful man, while also being good for a practical or silly joke to bring smiles to his loved ones' faces.

Robbie was preceded in death by his father, James Robert Goodrich Jr.; and his late wife, Gail Peckinpaugh Goodrich.

He is survived by his wife, Martha Goodrich; mother, Virginia Goodrich; sisters, Paula Williams (Dennis), Wanda Noland (Jerry), and Sue Jennings (Doug); along with several nieces. Robbie is also survived by his children, James Robert Goodrich IV and his wife, Rachel, and Stephanie Goodrich Barbara and her husband, Mark. Finally, he is survived by his grandchildren, Kate and Jake Goodrich, and Olivia and Grace Barbara.

A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blandford United Methodist Church. Funeral arrangements made by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -