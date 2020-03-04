The Progress-Index Obituaries
JAMES RIDLEY
JAMES RUEBEN RIDLEY SR.


1944 - 2020
James Rueben Ridley, Sr. known to many as "Jimmy" was called home to Jesus on February 26, 2020.

Born on July 31, 1944, Jimmy is the 1st born of 5 children from the union of the late Reuben Ridley and Isadora Chambliss Ridley.

Jimmy Ridley is preceded in death by his wife, Gertrude Davis Yates.

Jimmy is survived by his children, Casey Graves (Pauline), James R. Ridley, Jr. (Angela), Keith Morgan, Drexyl Kyle Ridley (Tasha), Venette Davis, Cherise Eldridge (Sam); step-children, Dexter Yates (Leslie) and Willie (Cho-Cho) Yates; siblings, Alphonso Ridley (Jean), Marie Ridley, Darcell Langness (Tim); and host of family and friends.

A funeral service for Mr. James R. Ridley, Sr. will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Petersburg Chapel. Burial will be private.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore Street, Petersburg (804) 863-4411 www.johnsonservices.us
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
