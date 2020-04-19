|
|
On Wednesday, April 8, 2020 our hearts were saddened by the loss of our beloved son, father, brother, uncle, and friend, James Stewart Blanding, 41, who suddenly departed this life while doing what he loved in Prince George County. James, affectionately known to his family and friends as "Pudge" or "Ole Gator", was born February 15, 1979 to Jennie Blanding and the late James Washington. James was born and raised in Prince George County, VA.
James was preceded in death by his stepmother, Bertha Washington; brother, James "Ricky" Washington; maternal grandparents, Thomas and Mary James, and Luverster "Tam" Grammer and paternal grandparents, Exodus Jones and Sara Washington.
As a child, James loved the outdoors and was always curious, adventurous and seeking a thrill. James attended Prince George Public Schools his entire adolescence. In high school, he pursued Electrical Training at Rowanty Technical School in Prince George County. He eventually followed his brother's path of driving tractor trailers where he held multiple positions driving dump trucks to 18 wheelers. His over the road journeys from state to state allowed James to explore his love for the landscape of the sky while singing along to some of his favorite tunes. Nothing could compare to his passion and love of the all-terrain vehicle (ATV). James would exude an extreme joy and happiness when he was able to ride and display his heightened skills of operating his beloved machinery. He was so happy to share his love of the ATV with family and friends from all walks of life. James loved having his fellow ATV riders join him down at the "Compound" to travel the trails he personally created.
James would greet everyone he met with that gorgeous smile as he would run his hands through that beautiful curly hair. James's loving spirit will truly be missed.
James leaves to cherish his memories: a loving and very devoted mother, Jennie Blanding of Prince George; a daughter, A'Shanti' Wheeler; three sons, Deandre Lundy, James Brown, and Deantaye Jackson all of Hopewell; four sisters, Anita Blanding of Hopewell, Renna Bonner of Petersburg, Sheila Thomas (Ricky) of Prince George, Sara King (Willie) of Chesterfield; five brothers, George Washington of Prince George, Steven Bey of Petersburg, Michael Washington of Hopewell, Joel Washington (Carl) of Conyers, GA, and Terry Blanding of Prince George; four grandchildren, Kyree, Messiah, Kasydi, and Zion Stith; eight aunts and uncles, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A Drive-In Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Bland & Tucker Funeral Funeral Home, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA. Service will be live streamed. Restricted public viewing will be held Thursday, April 16, 2020 from 12pm-6pm and Friday, April 17, 2020 from 10am-6pm.
Professional services have been entrusted to Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA (804)732-7841.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020