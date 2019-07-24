|
Born August 8, 1953, in Sussex County, to Lucy M. Pebbles and the late David Lee Jones. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Earnest and Sally Scott; sister, Phillis Seaborn; and his grandsons, Damon Granderson and Jamone Bank, Jr.
He was baptized and became a member of Hunting Quarter Baptist Church in Stony Creek, and later joined Bibleway Temple of Brooklyn, NY. On Thursday, July 19, 2019, James was called home to be with Christ while residing at 15204 Low School Road, Stony Creek, VA.
He leaves to cherish his memories: devoted mother, Lucy M. Pebbles of Stony Creek; children, devoted LaShelle Crowder (Daniel) of Warfield, NaKisha Crowder of Jarratt, LaShonda Banks, Sherita Wiggins, devoted James Wiggins (Tiffany) and Aaron Wiggins all of Prince George, and Danny King of Petersburg; grandchildren, Shaquail Crowder, TraQuan Woolridge, Jamari Woolridge, Ta'Vionne Robinson, Myisanah Farley, Dallas Kelly, Mailkquia Bittle, Key'Asia Crowder, Keyona Lowe, E'Kera German, Aaleyah Banks, Deshawn Peterson, Ryan Wiggins, Jayvion Gholson, Nylia Wiggins, Deonté King, Destiny King, and Daquan King; great grandchildren, Malaysia Crowder-Cook, and MayJer Bittle; sisters, devoted Cynthia Morgan (Theresa) of Stony Creek, Lucy Jones (Lawrence) and Eunice Rose of McKenny, and Dorothy Wyche (Russell) of Hampton; uncles, Ernest Scott, Jr. (Latoya) and Andrew Scott of Petersburg, VA; a devoted cousin, Roy Smith; special friends, Ethel Crowder, Tracey Lewis and Gloria Walker; three devoted friends, Alphoso Howell, Shawn Parham and Sean Bradshaw; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
A special thanks to the staff of Southside Regional Medical Center, Carolyn White and Stony Creek Rescue Squad, Lyquisha Stringfield along with his other caregivers.
Service will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Herbert Holly II, eulogist. The interment to follow at the Fields/Briggs Family Cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
