James Sidney Yates ""James C"" of 16134 Flatfoot Road, Dinwiddie, Virginia, entered into eternal rest on Saturday morning at 3:05 am at Battlefield Park Health Care Center in Petersburg, Virginia. He was born on October 21, 1945, to the late Roger and Nannie Pearl Yates.
James C. was preceded in death by his parents, Roger and Pearl Yates; brother, Walter J. Yates; and a very devoted friend, Ms. Beatrice Ellis Jordan.
James confessed Christ at an early age and became a member of Mount Level Baptist Church and attended Dinwiddie County Public Schools. He was a self-employed transmission mechanic and served as an employee for the school system until his health declined.
He leaves to cherish his precious memories one son, James Booth (Deborah); two sisters, Polly Harris (James) of Petersburg, VA, and Deborah Yates of Richmond, VA, four brothers; Roger Gilbert Yates (Shirley), John Yates (Sharon), Danny Yates (Sandra) and Stanley Yates (Anna), one foster brother; Ricky C. Coleman, all of Dinwiddie, VA; a sister-in-law, Maxine Yates; one aunt, Louise Hill of Jarrett, VA; one uncle, John Hall of Dinwiddie, VA; one granddaughter, Breonna Gatling; one grandson, James Booth, Jr.; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, cousins and friends. He is also survived by an extended family; Amari Jordan, Tiffany Spratley Jordan and the sons of Beatrice Ellis Jordan; Anthony, Ricky, Antwan and Victor.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020, at 12 Noon at the Mount Level Baptist Church Dinwiddie, VA, with the Rev. Robin Cox, officiating. Public viewing will be held from 10-8 PM Thursday at the Petersburg Chapel - Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel- Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530. S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804) 863-4411. www.johnsonservices.us