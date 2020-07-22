1/1
JAMES SIDNEY YATES
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JAMES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Sidney Yates ""James C"" of 16134 Flatfoot Road, Dinwiddie, Virginia, entered into eternal rest on Saturday morning at 3:05 am at Battlefield Park Health Care Center in Petersburg, Virginia. He was born on October 21, 1945, to the late Roger and Nannie Pearl Yates.

James C. was preceded in death by his parents, Roger and Pearl Yates; brother, Walter J. Yates; and a very devoted friend, Ms. Beatrice Ellis Jordan.

James confessed Christ at an early age and became a member of Mount Level Baptist Church and attended Dinwiddie County Public Schools. He was a self-employed transmission mechanic and served as an employee for the school system until his health declined.

He leaves to cherish his precious memories one son, James Booth (Deborah); two sisters, Polly Harris (James) of Petersburg, VA, and Deborah Yates of Richmond, VA, four brothers; Roger Gilbert Yates (Shirley), John Yates (Sharon), Danny Yates (Sandra) and Stanley Yates (Anna), one foster brother; Ricky C. Coleman, all of Dinwiddie, VA; a sister-in-law, Maxine Yates; one aunt, Louise Hill of Jarrett, VA; one uncle, John Hall of Dinwiddie, VA; one granddaughter, Breonna Gatling; one grandson, James Booth, Jr.; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, cousins and friends. He is also survived by an extended family; Amari Jordan, Tiffany Spratley Jordan and the sons of Beatrice Ellis Jordan; Anthony, Ricky, Antwan and Victor.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020, at 12 Noon at the Mount Level Baptist Church Dinwiddie, VA, with the Rev. Robin Cox, officiating. Public viewing will be held from 10-8 PM Thursday at the Petersburg Chapel - Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel- Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530. S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804) 863-4411. www.johnsonservices.us

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Viewing
10:00 - 08:00 PM
Petersburg Chapel - Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Mount Level Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - Petersburg

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
July 22, 2020
May God give you all peace during this time. Our deepest condolences.
Angela Parham
July 21, 2020
Gods Love Endure Forever, know that the Comforter is Still here.Peace be with You All that only come from the Savior Jesus Christ. Lets try to remember ours Love One with a smile as we Reflect on all our beautiful and fun Memories of Him.May Gods Grace and Mercy abide

Wendy Yates
Family
July 21, 2020
Brenda Yates
Family
July 19, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Olivia Pegram
July 19, 2020
Wishing you peace to bring you comfort, courage to face the days ahead and loving memories to forever hold in your heart. May your memories bring you comfort.
Hattie Bonner
July 18, 2020
My sincere sympathy to the family on the passing of James C. I will you all in my prayers during this time.
Berthel Graham
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved