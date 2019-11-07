|
James Turner Jr. was born April 28, 1949, to the late James Turner Sr. and Mamie Turner. He was preceded in death by one sister, Bethy T. Bates; five brothers, Carlton Turner, Tyrone Turner, Robert Turner, Robert L. Turner; one brother-in-law, Sidney Gwaltney.
James Turner Jr. resided at 6012 Kingsessing Avenue, Philadelphia, PA, with his devoted friend, Ms. Belinda Kirtz of 18 years. He was also employed with Grey Lumber Company during his years of adulthood. James was educated through Sussex County Public Training School and Job Corps. He was an entrepreneur for 30 years doing home improvements. After retirement he enjoyed Church and sitting in the park.
James Turner Jr. leaves to cherish his memories, two sons, Kalvin Jones of Waverly, and James Jr. of Philadelphia; five sisters, a devoted sister Janice T. Jones (Mack), Ethel Gwaltney, Zulean Ruffin (Melvin), all of Waverly, VA, and Laverne Turner, Gloria Johnson (Collin), all of Richmond, VA; nine brothers, Herbert Turner, Ernest Turner (Gladys), Leon Turner (Tasha), Walter Turner (Dorothy), all of Waverly, Junius Turner, Aaron Turner, Leroy Turner, all of Richmond, VA, Joe L. Garrett of Fairfax, VA, and Oscar Turner of Lawrenceville, VA; five grandchildren, Antonio Brooks, Alesha Taylor, Tayisha Brooks, all of Waverly, Tykera Brooks, Keishawn Murphy, both of Petersburg, VA; three great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Riddick, Tayvionce Murphy and Jace Cox; a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral service for Mr. Turner will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Lily of the Valley Deliverance Center, 411 Oak Street, Waverly, VA, Bishop Marvin Drew, Pastor. Interment will follow at Waverly Cemetery, Waverly, VA.
Professional service entrusted to the staff of Peace Funeral Home, 237 Railroad Avenue, Waverly, VA, James I. Gay, manager.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019