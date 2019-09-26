|
James Vernon Butts, Jr. aka "Jimmy B," 70, of Wakefield, Va., departed his life on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Sentara Obici Hospital, Suffolk, Va. He was born on November 24, 1948, to the late James Vernon Butts Sr. and Vernell Butts.
He was loved by many family and friends in the community. He drove trucks for most of his life and was named "Spider Man" and "Swamp Dog" because he carried loads throughout the state and was very good at it. He also worked as a crane operator in Logging afterwards. He loved both of his jobs until he retired.
James was preceded in death by his brother: Calvin Butts(Patricia) and his two sisters: Fannie Hendrix and Queen Donaldson.
James leaves to cherish his memories his wife: Vernice L. Butts of Wakefield, Va., one daughter: Vernice L. McMillan(Ira) of Windsor, Va. and one son: Corey O. Butts(Joann) of Wakefield, Va,; a host of devoted grandchildren: Lakita Warren(EJ), Portia Ellis, Kendrick Butts, Trenton Butts, Shamar Butts, Destiny Ellis, Walter Bailey, Jashayla and Jachanta Bailey; a very devoted niece, Wilkenda L. Smith, he called her "Kake Kake." Some of his devoted friends that was close to him was Ben Johnson, Roderick Ruffin, Otis Warren and Joann Ellis.
James had three brothers: Antoine Butts(Shelton) of Wakefield Va., Odell Butts(Patricia) of Prince George Va. and Carol Butts(Hazel) of Richmond, Va.; two sisters: Geraldine Brown(Elma Jr.) of Surry, Va. and Sharlean Graves(Preston) of Fredericksburg, Va.
James sisters-in-law: Gloria Turner and Barbara Banks of Waverly, Va., Cynthia Jones(Leonard) of Petersburg, Va,, Brenda Swarn (Reginald) of Waverly Va., Gwen Burley of Killen Texas, Catherine Motten (Stanley) of Wakefield, VA, Mary Dabney, Sharon Wynn and Denise Johnson(Earl) of Wakefield, Va.; Mary Gillis(Jessie) of Philadelphia, Pa. Brothers-in-law: James Turner, Wayne Turner of Wakefield Va., Willis Turner of Philadelphia, Pa.; Bernard Stith(Jacqueline) of Wakefield, Va., and Earl Stith(Justina) of Waverly, Va.
James grandchildren and seven great grandchildren who loved him dearly.
"Gone but not Forgotten"
We love and misses you Dad, Grandad!"
A celebration of his life will be held 12:00 noon Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Union Hill Church of Christ, Sedley, Va. Interment will be in the Church Cemetery. Viewing 6-8 p.m. Friday at Wakefield Christian Outreach Church, 418 E. Main Street, Wakefield.
Arrangements by Poole's Funeral Home, 757-357-4742.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019