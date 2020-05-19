|
|
Our hearts were saddened when Mr. James Wesley Butts, 73, of Disputanta, answered the Master's call and went home to his heavenly rest on Friday, May 15, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. James W. Butts, second of eight was born December 15, 1946 to the late Mr. Percy and Mrs. Martha Butts. He was well-known in Prince George and the surrounding areas.
He was a former employee at Newport News Shipyard, Covington Plumbing and Butterworth's Furniture.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patty Butts; one brother, Percy Emile; two sisters, Betty Saunders and Shirley Rawlings.
James is survived by his loving three daughters, Paulette Butts, Pamela Dunston and Cheryl Golightly; three granddaughters, Caitlyn, Patra and Tayla; four great grandsons; sisters, Barbara Shaw (Charles), Martha Wurah (Frank), and Joyce Harris (Edward); brother, Ray Butts (Barbara); devoted sisters-in-law, Lillie Jones, Mary Harris, Bernice Harris and Dorothy Stith; devoted friends, Alexander Ellis and George Pope; devoted cousin, Jimmy and Letrice Wooden; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Graveside service will be held 12:00 Noon, Thursday, May 21, 2020, Lebanon Baptist Church Cemetery, 13800 Lebanon Road, Disputanta, VA, the Rev. James L. Barnes, Pastor, and Rev. Edward L. Fox III, eulogist.
The family request that due to the pandemic they will not be accepting visitors at this time at the residence.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 19 to May 20, 2020