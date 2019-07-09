Home

James W. Heinz, 79, of Disputanta, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019. He was born in Allegheny, Pennsylvania, on May 17, 1940, to the late Arthur and Myrtle Heinz. Mr. Heinz served his country in the United States Army and was a retired machinist from Alcola. He was preceded in death by his sister.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sally Steele Heinz; children, Arthur James Heinz, Tanya Denise Heinz, Jeffrey Allen Heinz, and Lori Heinz Darnold (Frank); grandchildren, Justin Crews, Carly Heinz, and Anna Heinz; great-grandchildren, Zoey, Wyatt, Chance, and Cameron; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Southlawn Memorial Park, S. Prince George, with Reverend Duane Guridy officiating. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service, beginning at 10 a.m. at the Crater Road Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 3935 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, Virginia 23805. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Prince George Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 308, Prince George, Virginia 23875. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 9 to July 10, 2019
