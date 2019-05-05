|
|
James William Smith, 85, of Hopewell, VA, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019. Born in New Kensington, PA, he was the son of the late Raymond and Etta Smith and was also preceded in death by a brother, Robert, and a sister, Anna. Mr. Smith retired from the United States Army as a Sergeant Major after 22 years of service. He was a dedicated volunteer at McGuire's VA Medical Center and had a love for bowling, and was especially proud of his numerous 300 games. He is survived by his loving wife of 5 years, Kathy Smith; a daughter, Debbie Puetz and husband, Bruce; a granddaughter, Jennifer Skelton; one brother, Tom Smith and wife, Maryann; and two step-sons, Richard Bernard and wife, Barbara, and John Bernard. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in Bermuda Memorial Park, Chester, VA. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the in memory of Mr. James Smith. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 5 to May 6, 2019