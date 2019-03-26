Home

Cremation Society of Virginia - Richmond
JAMES BENDALL
JAMES WADE BENDALL


JAMES WADE BENDALL Obituary
James Wade Bendall,72,of Prince George, VA, died on Saturday, March 23, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy James Bendall and Catherine Blick Bendall. He is survived by his wife, Victoria Phipps Bendall; and a sister, Martha Bendall Guzman.
Wade served proudly in the US Army during the Vietnam conflict and retired from Philip Morris/Altria in Richmond, VA.
At his request, a service will be private. Memorial donations may be made to Crater Community Hospice, 3916 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, VA 23805.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019
