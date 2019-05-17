|
Mr. James (Jimmy) Walter Griffin of 1123 Floyd Street, Petersburg VA, transitioned under the care of Hospice of Virginia at Retreat Hospital in Richmond, VA, on Monday, May 6, 2019. He was a native of Petersburg, VA, and the son of the late Mr. Robert Ulysses Griffin and Mrs. Virginia B. Griffin-Vaughan.
James is survived by his children, Bernetta Griffin Carter (Walter) of Tampa, FL and Jimmese Griffin Joiner (Charles) of Las Vegas, NV; his grandchildren, Brandon Smith (Devona), Sherry Thomas (Travis) and Ryan Winston; great-grandchildren, Tegan, Drew and Brandon; devoted friend (ex-wife), Bernice Brooks Griffin; sister-in-law, Eloise Griffin; nephews, Robert U. Griffin, III, Vincent Griffin and Karl Sizemore; devoted nephew, Keith M. Brooks; nieces Janine Briscoe and Charla Sizemore Davis; great nephews, nieces and friends.
Funeral services will be conducted at Fisher-Hayes Funeral Home, 415 Halifax St., Petersburg, VA, at 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Reverend Leroy Cherry will be the officiating pastor. Interment will be at Dinwiddie Memorial Cemetery.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 17 to May 18, 2019