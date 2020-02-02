|
|
James Willie Massenburg "Dick" of Stony Creek, Virginia, entered eternal rest on January 30, 2020, at his residence.
He was born March 11, 1939, to the late Willie Massenburg and Alice Taylor Massenburg of Stony Creek, Virginia. He was preceded in death by four brothers, Frank, Jasper, William and Wilbur Massenburg; two sisters, Doreatha Massenburg and Lillian Johnson.
Everyone who knew James knew that he was a fun-loving person. He loves his family and his clothes. Above all he loves his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and his Pastor Apostle Kenneth Johnson.
At an early age he joined the Hunting Quarter Baptist Church and later joined Holy Ghost Living Tabernacle.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Elizabeth; children, Vickie, Dorothy, Robin, Tom Massenburg, Robert Scott; brother, Raymond Massenburg; sisters, Maggie Caple (Charlie), and Gracie Caple (Rev. Dr. Joe); brothers-in-law, Lucion Johnson and Adolph Owens;. He also leaves three aunts, Maggie Meekins, Ruth Gilliam (Eddie) and Earline Johnson (George) and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Out of all of James' Family and friends none were more devoted and dedicated to him than his son, Robert; three sisters-in-law, Terry Massenburg, Edith Massenburg, Valana Massenburg and Ruby Owens. Janet Boone a faithful friend and helper, Saivet Dillard who called him brother was also a faithful friend.
Public Viewing will be Monday, February 3, 2020, 11:00am – 6:00pm at Jones Funeral Service, 13013 Park Avenue Stony Creek, VA. Interment will follow at Hunting Quarter Baptist Church Cemetery, Stony Creek, VA.
A Celebration of Life for Mr. Massenburg will be 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at the Holy Ghost Living Tabernacle, 14650 McKenney Highway, McKenney, VA, Apostle Kenneth Johnson, Pastor.
Professional Services entrusted to the Staff of Jones Funeral Home, 13013 Park Avenue, Stony Creek.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020