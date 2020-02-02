Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones Funeral Home - Stony Creek
13013 Park Avenue
Stony Creek, VA 23882
(434) 246-6446
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home - Stony Creek
13013 Park Avenue
Stony Creek, VA 23882
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
Holy Ghost Living Tabernacle
14650 McKenney Highway
McKenney, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES MASSENBURG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES WILLIE MASSENBURG


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES WILLIE MASSENBURG Obituary
James Willie Massenburg "Dick" of Stony Creek, Virginia, entered eternal rest on January 30, 2020, at his residence.
He was born March 11, 1939, to the late Willie Massenburg and Alice Taylor Massenburg of Stony Creek, Virginia. He was preceded in death by four brothers, Frank, Jasper, William and Wilbur Massenburg; two sisters, Doreatha Massenburg and Lillian Johnson.
Everyone who knew James knew that he was a fun-loving person. He loves his family and his clothes. Above all he loves his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and his Pastor Apostle Kenneth Johnson.
At an early age he joined the Hunting Quarter Baptist Church and later joined Holy Ghost Living Tabernacle.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Elizabeth; children, Vickie, Dorothy, Robin, Tom Massenburg, Robert Scott; brother, Raymond Massenburg; sisters, Maggie Caple (Charlie), and Gracie Caple (Rev. Dr. Joe); brothers-in-law, Lucion Johnson and Adolph Owens;. He also leaves three aunts, Maggie Meekins, Ruth Gilliam (Eddie) and Earline Johnson (George) and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Out of all of James' Family and friends none were more devoted and dedicated to him than his son, Robert; three sisters-in-law, Terry Massenburg, Edith Massenburg, Valana Massenburg and Ruby Owens. Janet Boone a faithful friend and helper, Saivet Dillard who called him brother was also a faithful friend.
Public Viewing will be Monday, February 3, 2020, 11:00am – 6:00pm at Jones Funeral Service, 13013 Park Avenue Stony Creek, VA. Interment will follow at Hunting Quarter Baptist Church Cemetery, Stony Creek, VA.
A Celebration of Life for Mr. Massenburg will be 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at the Holy Ghost Living Tabernacle, 14650 McKenney Highway, McKenney, VA, Apostle Kenneth Johnson, Pastor.
Professional Services entrusted to the Staff of Jones Funeral Home, 13013 Park Avenue, Stony Creek.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -