James Woodrow Harris, Sr., was born on September 5, 1941, in Chesterfield, VA, he departed this earth on the morning of October 31, 2020, peacefully at Riverview on the Appomattox Nursing Home in Hopewell, VA.



James Woodrow Harris, Sr., was preceded in death by his parents Charlie Jasper Harris, Sr. and Fannie Mae Scott Harris, six sisters Sallie Harris Shands ( Bernard), Ruby Lee (Douglas), Mary (aka Sue) Carter, Mable Hargraves (George), Beulah Branch, Myrtle McCrae, three brothers Abraham Harris (aka Buck), Herbert Harris, and Charlie Jasper Harris, Jr., one son Brad Harris, one aunt Dorothy Harris Brown, and one uncle Edgar Harris



At the age of seventeen, James had a desire to go into the military, but due to him having polio he was unable to do so. So, after finishing high school he attended barber school where he received a certificate in barbering, he went on to work on Fort Lee base in Virginia as a barber.



In the early 70's he moved to New York where he worked in retail doing security work. He then moved back to Virginia in the early '80s where he worked at Pinkerton Security Company in Richmond, VA for several years. He also lived at the Carriage House apartments in Petersburg for 13 years. While living at the Carriage House he was very active in the community of the building where he liked to help with the setup for church and bible study and other activities.



Due to the loss of his sight and declining health he could no longer live by himself. James was a very loving, caring, giving person as well as being very independent he was always willing to help and lend a helping hand. He loved to listen to MSNBC with Rachel Maddow and talk about politics and the Orange Guy. He loved to tell jokes, make you smile, and keep you laughing.



He leaves to cherish his memories his children four daughters Bonita Harris of Brooklyn, NY, Cordila Harris of Richmond, VA, Cheryl Harris of Richmond, VA, Ramona Harris of Washington, DC; one brother Harold Harris of Ettrick, VA, best friend Lonny Mosby(aka Little Brother), 12 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and nephews too many to list, 2 nieces/sister Ruby Miller and Elva Coleman, special devoted friends Lenora Jones and Estelle Allen, devoted family member Denise and Ricardo Daniels, caregivers Teniel Daniel, Shyvonne Evans, Jenayi Audain, devoted great-nieces and caregivers Lelia LaRose Willamson, Patricia Williams.



The family will receive family and friends at 1215 Bland St., Petersburg, VA after 2:00 p.m. Masks are required to enter the residence. You may also contact the family at either 804-479-8313 (Miller Family), or 904-416-6056 (Larose Williamson).



A public viewing will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Petersburg.



A funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, November 7, 2020, in the Chapel.



In keeping with the guidelines set forth by the state of Virginia, all visitors must wear masks and socially distance themselves at all viewings and services.



Funeral arrangements will be announced by the Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg. (804)-863-4411.

