Jane Delores Ann Whitt, 80, of Ford, VA, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019. Born in Hinton, West Virginia, on October 2, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Levi McBride and Nora Trivett McBride. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Cleveland Whitt, Sr. Mrs. Whitt enjoyed reading, working on her puzzles, and crocheting. She loved spending time with family and friends. Most of all, she was very proud of her great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her daughter, Teresa Stump and her husband, Danny; two sons, John Whitt, Jr. and his wife, Libby, and Mike Whitt and his wife, Kim; grandchildren, Jacob Stump, Bryson Stump, J.C. Whitt, Sean Whitt, Gabrielle Whitt, Brandon Whitt, Mary Beth Whitt, and Connor Whitt; great-grandchildren, Miley Whitt, Hayden Whitt, Izzy Whitt, S.J. Whitt, Braxton Whitt, Zofia Stump, and Rowan Stump; and special friend, Jo Rae Woodlief.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019, at Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to the , 758517 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019