Jane Marie Claytor Pond, 93, of Colonial Heights, passed away at home on Friday, May 22, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Richmond, Virginia on May 21, 1927 to the late Thomas Linwood Claytor Sr. and Minnie Belle Harmon Claytor, and was a graduate of Thomas Dale High School. Mrs. Pond was a charter member of Swift Creek Baptist Church and was a retired photographer for Fort Lee. Her favorite pastimes were crocheting and going out to eat, but nothing was more important to her than spending time with her family and her church family. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and her family was her life.
She was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, James Crowder Pond; granddaughter, Tammi Senavitis; great-grandson, Jamison Senavitis; brother, Thomas Linwood Claytor Jr.; sisters, Mary Claytor Furman (Horace), Myrtle C. Schwartz (Jack), and Lucille C. Aters (Charles); nephew, Horace S. "Chip" Furman; niece, Anita F. Clark; and her beloved cat, Etta Jane.
She is survived by her children, Connie Pond Vineyard (Charles) and Dean Keith Pond (Catherine); grandchildren, James M. Williams III (Lois) and James Crowder Pond II (Lelie); great-grandchildren, Tyler M. Senavitis, Ryan M. Senavitis; James Crowder Pond III, Jalie Pond, and Jed Williams; special niece and nephew, Peggy F. Brennan and Charles "Chuck" Aters IV; nieces, Mary Berch, Marty Jones, and Jean Bell Mann; nephews, Col. (Ret.) Thomas Schwartz and Roger Claytor; son-in-law, Mark Senavitis; special aunt, Mildred "Mickey" Sharpe; and adopted daughters, Donna Freeman, Doreen Sloan, Judy Hudson (James), and Kay Bowles. The family would like to extend special thanks to son-in-law, Charles Vineyard for assisting with Mrs. Pond's care for many years, Colonial Heights EMS, and to her caregivers at Crater Hospice; Crystal, Teresa, Grace, Karen, and Brandy.
The family will receive guests from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights 23834. A private graveside service will be held at Blandford Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Colonial Heights Fire and EMS, PO Box 3401, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 24 to May 25, 2020