Mrs. Janet Denise Smith of Waverly, Virginia departed this life on Monday, January 6, 2020. She was born September 17, 1961, in Sussex County, Virginia to the late James Ben Wilkins, Sr., and Celestine Wilkins. Mrs. Smith was a veteran of the United States Navy and amazing mother and grandmother who dedicated her life to her children and her family.
She leaves to cherish her memory; a devoted husband, Willie Smith; her loving children, Diana Mason (Deranda), Demetrice Wilkins, Jasmone Hill (Andre), and Winton Wilkins (Konesha); grandchildren, Jarrod Riddick, Tramaine Wilkins, Chance Wilkins, Deandre Williams, and Ava Mason; sisters, Elaine Dobie (Josiah) Ernestine Mason (Curtis), Vivian Green, Diana Wilkins, Ophelia Wilkins (Alphonso), Glenice Felts (Titus), Barbara Jackson (Leonard), Alfreda Wilkins, and Fannie Wilkins; brothers, James B. Wilkins, Jr., and Walter Wilkins; aunt, Ophelia Graves; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends; and devoted friends, Linda Johnson and Leon Johnson, Jr.
Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, January 13, 2020, at First Baptist Church, 315 S. Church Street, Waverly, VA, the Rev. Dr. Bridget Wilson, Pastor, and Rev. Terrance Green, eulogist. The interment will be held at Waverly Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m.. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, January 12, 2020, at the funeral establishment.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020