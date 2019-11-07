|
Mrs. Janet Jones Berry, daughter of the late Luther and Virgie Jones, affectionately known as "Mrs. B, Nannie, Boo-Boo, JB, J-Bird, Nannie 2, Nannie B, and 2," departed this life surrounded by family on Monday, November 4, 2019.
Janet joined Bethesda Baptist Church in Colonial Heights, VA, at an early age and later joined Mt. Olivet Baptist Church in Petersburg, VA.
She was a 1958 graduate of George Washington Carver High School in Chester, VA, graduating with a 3.17 GPA. She went on to attend Virginia State College (University), Ettrick, VA. She was employed by Chesterfield County Health Department for over 30 years as Public Health Outreach Worker. While in this role she impacted the Chesterfield County Community.
Janet was an avid reader, she loved country music, college/professional basketball, and shopping. She also enjoyed The Christmas Story at Mrs. B's house for 50 plus years on Christmas Eve and most of all adamant about, "what happens at Nannie's house stays at Nannie house"!
She was preceded in death by her brothers Luther and Oscar Jones and Sister Margaret Smith.
Janet leaves to cherish her memory: husband, Richard C. Berry IV; four children, Eric "Chubby" Smith (Sheila), Janey "DeeDee" Webster (Frankie), Mark Smith (Sandra), and Jennifer Caple (Michael); thirteen grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; one loving sister, Paulette Jackson (James); one sister-in-law, Alice Pyer (Charles); five brothers-in-law, Michael Berry (Nell), Leo Berry (Elizabeth), Alonzo Berry (Karen), Emmett Berry (Judy), and devoted Lewis Berry (Valerie); loving bonus daughter, Vivian Robinson (Maurice); devoted extra son, Rueben Johnson; a devoted neighbor, Elaine Waller; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 12:00 Noon, Friday, November 8, 2019, in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Steve Hewlett, eulogist. The interment to follow at Mt. Minnis Memorial Cemetery.
Family visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019, at the funeral establishment.
