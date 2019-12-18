|
Janet M. Stanley, 75, of Chester, VA, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019. Born in Richmond, VA, she was the daughter of the late Richard Mitchell and Frances Belcher. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Leon Stanley.
She is survived by her son, Jeffrey Stanley (Joanne); two daughters, Sandra Barlow-Buisset (Anthony Buisset) and Debra Vaughn (Daniel); six grandchildren, Timothy, Meghan, Victoria, Aaron, Chase and David Wayne; one great-grandchild, Kyler; two brothers, Allen and Roger; one sister, Phyllis; as well as numerous extended family and friends.
A graveside Service will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019