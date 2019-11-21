|
Mrs. Janet M. Vaughan of Waverly, VA, departed this life on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at MCV/VCU Medical Center, Richmond, VA. A Celebration of Life for Janet will be 11:00am Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Union Hill United Christian Church, 16192 Union Hill Road Sedley, VA, Rev. Roy Stokes, Pastor. Interment will follow at Waverly Cemetery, Waverly, VA.
Professional Services entrusted to the dtaff of Peace Funeral Home, 237 Railroad Avenue, Waverly, VA, James I. Gay, funeral director.
Published in The Progress-Index on Nov. 21, 2019