JANET MAE GHOLSTON SMITH
1966 - 2020
Mrs. Janet Mae Gholston Smith of 21 Spruce Lane, Spring Grove, VA, went into eternal rest on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Chippenham Medical Center. She was born in Hopewell, VA, to Shirley Mae Jones Gholston and James Gholston.

She confessed Christ and was baptized at Morning Star Baptist Church, Spring Grove, later changing her membership to the Church of All Nations in Spring Grove. Her last occupation was a CNA Nurse and a stay at home mom and grandmother.

Janet is reunited with her mother, Shirley Mae Jones Gholston, her sister, Shirley Gholston and many others who have gone on before her.

Janet leaves to cherish her memory: her husband, Elmer Odeal Smith of Surry; one son, Kordell Smith and one daughter, Ashley Smith both of Waverly; one grandson, Kordell Smith, Jr. and one granddaughter, Zariah Harrell both of Waverly. Janet also leaves, five sisters, Ruth Shaw (Carl) of Spring Grove, Sarah Taylor (James) of Petersburg, Nancy Gilliam of Fredericksburg, Rosa Williams (Nathan) and Lucy Richardson (Frankie) of Hopewell; four brothers, Nathaniel Jones, James Gholston, Jr., Kevin Gholston and Edward Gholston all of Hopewell; devoted nieces, Jaleesa Gholston, Laquiesha Gholston, Lakiesha Gholston and A'riel Whitehead all of Hopewell; devoted nephews, Sherroy Gholston of Colonial Heights, Sherod Gholston of Richmond, Roy Gholston of Petersburg, and Carl Shaw, Jr. of Surry; mother and father-in-law, Margaret Smith and Clarence Smith, Jr.; brothers-in-law, Pernell Smith (Charlotte) of Smithfield, Clarence Smith, Jr., and George Smith (Brenda) of Spring Grove, Edward Turner (Blakely) and Roy Smith both of Texas, and Gowon Smith of Spring Grove; sisters-in-law, Ethel Butler (Allen) of Richmond, Edith Woodley (Joseph) of Hopewell, Emma Harrison of Spring Grove, Margaret Thompson of Waverly, Shirley Taylor of Hopewell, Jeanette Shaw (Bernard) of Spring Grove, Velma Young (Sherwood) and Marion Smith both of Waverly; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Jerusalem Baptist Church Cemetery.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Service
01:00 PM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
August 20, 2020
Sorry to hear your mother pasting this is your cousin Kevin Shaw n ines flournoy
August 20, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Rebecca Moody
Family
August 17, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Tina Garrett-Norman
Friend
August 14, 2020
Janet was very special person will be missed. Praying for her family, friends. Your family from Washington DC send their condolences to you all. Linwood Boom Boom, Brenda sugar MoMA, Lucy Shaw and kathy Ellis and family
Kathy Ellis
Family
August 11, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Rebecca Moody
