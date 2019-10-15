|
|
Janet Mary Canfield, 83, of Dinwiddie, VA, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Born in Massena, New York, she was the daughter of the late Burton Ward and Gladys Mary Adams Ward. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Debra Ann Brinkley.
She is survived by her sons, Timothy Robert French, Ricky Homer French, Robert Michael French, Jeffrey Vernon French, and Christopher John French; daughters, Susan Lynn Langley, Bonnie Lou Wilson, and Connie Lee Tiernan.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Southlawn Memorial Park. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Waddington, New York. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to Hospice of Virginia, 2621 Grove Ave., Richmond, VA 23220 or to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at www.LBDA.org. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019