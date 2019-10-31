|
|
Janet Milton Smithson, 75, of N. Prince George, VA., passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019.
She is preceded in death by her parents, the late James Washington and Mary Hancock Milton; husband of 55 years, Wilson "Wade" Smithson.
Janet was a gifted artist, she loved to cook, entertain, and she had a soft spot for all animals.
She is survived by her three children, James Neal Smithson and wife, Cynthia, Shannon Lee Smithson, and David Wade Smithson and wife, Britt; seven grandchildren, Louis Smithson, Ashley Yelverton, Damien Dunlow, Hannah Dunlow, Joshua Smithson, Ryan Smithson and Mallory Smithson.
She was a loving wife, mother and a proud grandmother.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, November 3, 2019, at J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home of Hopewell, VA. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Prince George Emergency Crew, 6602 Courts Dr. 2nd floor, Prince George, VA 23875.
Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019