Funeral services for Mrs. Janice Brown, 44, of 24215 Williamson Road, Dinwiddie, VA, entered into eternal rest on Thursday morning, August 22, 2019, at MCV/ VCU Medical Center, Richmond, VA, will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019, at the Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 2223 South Crater Road, Petersburg, VA, Bishop Jeffrey L. Reaves, Sr., pastor. Pastor Maxine Winfield, officiating. Burial will follow at the Jones Family and Friends Cemetery, Williamson Road, Dinwiddie, VA.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff – Petersburg Chapel-Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804) 863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index on Aug. 27, 2019
