Janice G. Hatton, 66, of Dinwiddie, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019.
Born and raised in Hartsville, SC, to the late William H. and Effie Mae Hall Gardner, she is also preceded in death by her husband of 26 years, James W. Hatton.
She is survived by her daughters, Sandra Carr and husband Ramsey, Samantha Soloe and husband Scott; grandchildren, Amber Carr and Cody McLarn, Simone Wells and husband Chris, Simoné Soloe and Duncan Henshaw and Hunter Soloe and Stephanie Mayton; great-grandchildren, Hunter Breeden and Vanessa Soloe; siblings, Charles Gardner and wife Alice, William Gardner, Donald Gardner and wife Deborah, Ann Driggers, all of South Carolina and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was a great mom and "Granny." She loved her family more than anything.
The family will receive friends 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, July 11, 2019, at J. T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home of Chester, where a service will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 12, 2019.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 12 to July 13, 2019