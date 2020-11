Or Copy this URL to Share

Janice Jacqueline Moorefield Ridley Harkins (Age 73), formerly of 26 S.Crater Rd., Petersburg (Historic Blandford), who resided in Washington, DC., passed suddenly on November 14th, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Arrangements are under the direction of Ridley Funeral Estab. Inc of Washington, DC (202)859-3998 and the Federal City DC Morticians/Undertaker's Association.

