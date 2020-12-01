Janice Jacqueline Moorefield Ridley Harkins (Age 73) formally of 26 S.Crater Rd Petersburg,Va(Historic Blandford) unexpectedly entered unto her eternal slumber on Saturday November 14th, 2020 in Washington,DC to join her generational ancestors of the Brooks,Jones,Moorefield,Cain and Ridley family from the Historic Blandford community.

She was born April 20,1947 unto the union of the late Mildred Moorefield Ridley and JamesThomas(Gene) Ridley, due to the untimely death of her mother Mildred at age 6,she was reared by the family village of her immediate grandmothers Kate(Ma-Kate)Moorefield,Racheal(Ma-Rachel) McCain-Ridley, her bonus mother Cora(Ma-Cora/Gang-gang)Gates Ridley, Betty Brooks(Ma-Betty)Jones and Aunts Martha Moorefield, Majorie Moorefield-McDaniels and Mable Ridley-Blackmon.

She received her primary education from the Petersburg Public School system from Blandford Elementary school and was a graduate of the renowned historic Peabody High School Class of 1966.

During the 1970s she completed her collegiate studies educational studies in her professional field of social Work DC Teachers College, Trinity College of DC,SouthEastern University of DCand the University of DC.

In 1968 she relocated to Washington,DC where she served over 45years in civil government service within the Washington,DC Dept of Human Services as a Licensed Social Worker under 6- Mayor Administrations until her retirement in March 2013.

In July 1973 United in holy marriage with the late Mst.Sgt Robert L.(Whoogie)Harkins, III as they shared 52 years of enduring love until his August 2020 death.

She was a legacy member of the Bethany Missionary Baptist Church where she was baptized at age 12 in 1959 by the late Rev.William Lloyd Garrison James.

In the 1970s she joined with the late great gospel news pioneer Dr. Henry Thomas of the Bibleway World Wide Pentacostal Church of DC founder of the Nationally read GOSPELRAMA NEWSPAPER(1971-1989) as Associate Co-Publisher and Co-Editor, her community and civic affiliations are numerous to name among them, The NAACP, SCLC, National Council of Nego Women, The National Association of Colored women's Club, The National Ideal Benefit Society, Inc where she serve as the 3rd Presiding worth Matron,Lott Carey Foreign Missions, Greater Urban League of DC.

She worked with the Late Dr. C. Delores Tucker and the National Political Congress of Black Women, The Delicados,Inc, Washington Prince Lodge #890.

She was a true community humanitarian who as an ambassador of Christ never met a stranger she did know or love her fellowman from all walks of life.

We will deeply miss her life spirit she is survived by her children, Keith and Vincent Ridley, Rosalyn and Robert Harkins, IV; foster daughter, Deneen Nabinette; 4 brothers, Carl "ola" and Linwood "Treeman"Ridley, John E.Crews, Jr, William (Peanut) Cain; 3 sisters-in-law, Barbara and Annette Howell-Crews, Edna Cain; 2 uncles, Alexander Ridley and Lester Battle; an aunt, Ruth Parham Ridley; 28 grandchildren, among them Victoria Ridley, Dominique Hite-Ridley, Amiel Setzer, 12 great-grandchildren; a host of cousins among them, Yvette Lewis Harris, Dorothea "Ayo" Dowl, Gladys Moorefield-Daniels, Helen Jones; devoted sister/cousin, Virginia Barbour-Chives and other in-laws too numerous to name.

A walk through viewing for Mrs. Ridley-Harkins was held Saturday, November 28th, 2020 at the Bethany Missionary Baptist Church, 613 E. Wythe Street, Petersburg, Va., from 2pm-to-5pm with over 200 in attendance.

