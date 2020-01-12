|
|
Mrs. Janice Mundy Varner was the daughter of Floyd H. and Edna M. Mundy. She was born on November 15, 1931 in Luray, VA. She entered eternal rest at home with her devoted spouse and family present. She loved spending time with family, shopping, cooking, altering clothes, singing and playing music, reading and gardening. She often said, "Give me my flowers while I am here."
As the daughter of musically talented parents, Janice learned to play the piano by ear at an early age from her father. Later, her mother ensured she was classically trained. While in school, Janice was a lead vocalist, played daily devotionals and participated in annual high school choir competitions at Virginia State College. She graduated from Manassas Regional High School and Cortez Peters Business School in Washington, DC. As a child, she was baptized in Little Zion Baptist Church in Burke, VA. After marriage, Mrs. Varner served as an officer on the Missionary Board, Stewardess Board, and Minister's Wives Alliance of the New York-Washington 7th Episcopal District of the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church. Janice sang and played gospel music for several groups, including the Mundy Sisters, Varner Specials, Russell Temple CME Male Chorus, and the Youth and Young Adult Choir in the Greater Washington Metropolitan area where they appeared on the radio and Spread a Little Sunshine television show. After relocating to Petersburg, VA, Janice continued her service in music ministry at St. John CME Church, Miles Bethel Memorial CME Church in LaCrosse, and St. John Christian Community Church in Dinwiddie. While she loved music, Janice was a staunch advocate for furthering education beyond high school. She established the J.M. Varner Scholarship Fund, held annual fundraising, and distributed more than $12,000 to area students attending college and technical school.
Cherishing her memory are a beloved husband of 69 years, Rev. Addison S. Varner, Sr.; seven children, Elder Addison Varner, Jr. (Gwendolyn), Rev. Adrian Varner (Beverly), Floyd Varner (Gwendolyn), Lawrence Varner (Deloris), Rev. Andria Frett (Vernon), Dr. Evelyn Whitehead (Brodie), and Emma Johnson (Charles); 17 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; one great, great grandchild; three sisters, Jewel Turner of El Paso, TX, Margaret Norton of Sacramento, CA, and Rev. Dr. Geraldine Booth (Mathew) of Alberta, VA; one brother, Elder Daniel Mundy (Mildred) of Centerville, VA; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
She was predeceased by infant twin daughters, one grandchild, five sisters, Mildred Hamilton, Edna Edmonds, Patricia Mundy, Barbara Mason, Nancy Clark; and three brothers, Howard, Wendell, and Floyd Mundy.
Service will be held 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at St. John Christian Community Church, 23900 Dabney Mill Road, North Dinwiddie, VA, the Rev. Varner Addison, Pastor, and Rev. Herbert Anderson, eulogist. The interment will be held at the Varner Family Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service at the church.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020