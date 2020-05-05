|
Janice Blackwell Via 90, of Chesterfield, Virginia passed away May 2, 2020.
Janice was born July 14, 1929 in the mountains of Virginia in Sugar Hollow to the late James Harvey Blackwell and Ora Nixon Hepler Blackwell. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband James R. Via; five sisters, Gladys Cook, Violet Becker, Martha McAllister, Lelia Raines and Vinda Miller and four brothers, Schuyler, Benny, James and Jack.
She is survived by her children Michael Via (Carol) of Sanford, VA, Becky Wailes (Carter) of Richmond, VA, Robert Via (Cindy) of Kill Devil Hills, NC, Dewey Via (Tara) of Saint Augustine, FL and Linda Jo Via (Butch) of Richmond, VA.; one sister Nellie Sandy of Stuarts Draft, VA; her grandchildren, Michelle Terry (Melvin), Jeremy Rooney, Nathan Via (Danielle), Todd Burton (Jennifer), Matthew Via (Katelyn), Joshua Via (Brittany), Alexandra Krafick (Andy), Jacob Via and Emily Via and 12 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and friends.
Janice was a member of the Ettrick United Methodist Church. She enjoyed traveling to the mountains of Virginia and to the Outer Banks of North Carolina to visit family. She enjoyed cooking, spending time with her family, spoiling her grandchildren, helping with various church functions and helping local women's shelters.
Proverbs 31:25-30: Strength and dignity are her clothing, and she laughs at the time to come. She opens her mouth with wisdom, and the teaching of kindness is on her tongue. She looks well to the ways of her household and does not eat the bread of idleness. Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: "Many women have done excellently, but you surpass them all."
The family would like to thank the staff at Lucy Corr Nursing Home and the staff of Heartland Hospice for their exceptional care of Janice.
Her remains will rest from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at E. Alvin Smalls Funeral Home, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, VA 23834. A private graveside service will be held at the Ettrick Cemetery in Ettrick VA 23803.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 5 to May 6, 2020