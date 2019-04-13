|
Jaqueline "Jackie" Smith Moore, 74, of Colonial Heights passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at her residence. She was born February 2, 1945, to the late Henry F. and Doris Kirkland Smith. Jackie retired after 23 years of service from Tussing Elementary School in Colonial Heights.
She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Allan G. Moore Sr.; a son, Allan G. "A.G." Moore Jr. and wife, Judy; grandsons, Alex Madl and wife, Jill and Brian Madl; granddaughter, Anna Moore; sister, Doris Marie Butler and numerous nieces & nephews.
Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the , 4240 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, Virginia 23060 or the Colonial Heights/Petersburg SPCA, P.O. Box 1174. Petersburg, Virginia 23804. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019