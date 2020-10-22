Mr. Jarrell Najee McElroy of South Chesterfield, VA, departed this life on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Tri-Cities Emergency Room in Prince George, VA. He was born on May 9, 1993, in Princeton, NJ, to Sheri Williams and Haywood K. A. Williams.
Jarrell was educated in the Hopewell and Petersburg Public School Systems. He was a member of Hickory Avenue Church of God in Christ, in Sanford, FL. His employment included: Amazon, Perdue, and was currently employed at Standard Motors in Prince George, VA.
Jarrell enjoyed writing Rap music and loved all sports. His favorite teams were the L.A. Lakers and the Baltimore Ravens Jarrell had an outgoing personality and his smile would light up any room. He was the life of the party and was always, "Dressed to Impress" keeping up with the latest fashion trends. Jarrell also loved to eat! He was aspiring to obtain his CDL to become a truck driver.
Jarrell was preceded in death by his paternal grandfathers, Haywood R. Williams and Larry Batts; paternal great-grandmother, whom he loved dearly, Ruth Williams; and his maternal uncle, Richard McElroy.
Jarrell leaves to cherish his memories: his loving and devoted parents, Haywood K. A. Williams and La'Kita Edmonds of Petersburg, VA and Sheri Williams of Orlando, FL; three brothers, Haywood "Javonte" Williams of Altamonte, FL, Keshon Williams of Petersburg, VA and Dontae Williams of Orlando, FL; four sisters, Passiun, Kaymiah, Charvese, and Charnese Williams all of FL; maternal grandmother, Betty Crowell of Toms River, NJ; maternal grandfathers, Charles McElroy of Winter Haven, FL, and Charles Crowell of Winter Park, FL; paternal grandmothers, Marion Williams of North Chesterfield, VA, and Roslyn E. Batts of Petersburg, VA; aunts, Diana Perren of Winter Haven, FL, Tangeria McElroy of Old Bridge, NJ, Halimah Williams of North Chesterfield, VA and Querida Edmonds (Marcus) of Petersburg, VA; uncles, devoted Rahim Williams (Patricia) of North Chesterfield, VA, Lawrence Edmonds and Kwata Baugh (Latoya) of Petersburg, VA; great-aunts: Judy Williams, Alvenia Williams, Deborah Snowden (Jake), Nancy Warning, Sharon Anderson (Donnell) Ronda Edmonds, Robin Whitaker (Edward), Rose Pegram (James), Rome Edmonds (Garry), and Ronette Edmonds; great-uncles: Napoleon Staton (Veta), Jonny Staton (Nadine), Walter Staton (Valerie), Harold Williams, Eric Williams (Nikki), Anthony Williams (Karen), and Rochester Edmonds; a loving & devoted friend, Ashika Jones, and a host of other cousins, relatives and friends.
Service will be held 5:00 P.M., Saturday, October24, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Curtis L. Johnson, eulogist. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.