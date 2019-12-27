Home

J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 South Avenue
Petersburg, VA 23803
804-732-8911
JASIAH RIVES
Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Morning Star Baptist Church
19121 Brandon Road
Spring Grove, VA
JASIAH RASHAD "SI" RIVES


2014 - 2019
JASIAH RASHAD "SI" RIVES Obituary
Choo! Choo! All Aboard! Jasiah Rashad Rives was born on November 17, 2014 to Keanna Rives and Jaquan Rives, Sr. and he took his train ride to heaven on Thursday, December 19, 2019.
Jasiah attended Woodlawn Learning Center in Hopewell, VA. He was very active in sports such as soccer and basketball with Hopewell Parks and Recreation.
He was a train enthusiast and thoroughly enjoyed playing with them. Jasiah was a very affectionate, energetic and charming young man. Every one that knew "Si" knew that he had an "old soul" as if he'd been here before.
He leaves to cherish loving and devoted memories to his parents, Keanna and Jaquan Rives, Sr.; brother Jaquan Rives, Jr. all of Hopewell, VA; grandmothers, his Memaw Ernestine Tyler and his Nana Janice Rives (Mike); grandfathers, Quinn Merritt of Colonial Heights, VA and Michael Hardman (Teresa) of Springfield, TN; uncle, Anthony Tyler (Britanny) of Grafenwöhr, Germany; aunts, Jada Rives of Petersburg, VA, Keyasha Watkins (Caron Sr.) of Chesterfield, VA, and Vonkeia Lewis of Atlanta, GA, Kaishala Hardman of Clarksville, TN. Jasiah also leaves a hos to family members, a very devoted "Papa Frank"; godparents, Delores Tyler, Miesha Faison, and Roger Rives, Jr. (Tadia); god-sister, Jayden Wallace; god-brother, Roger Rives III (Tre), Tristan Rives and August Lewis; a host of family too numerous to name.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to John Randolph Medical Center, Chippenham Pediatric Unit, VCU Pulmonary (UCAN Program) and his favorite nurse Liz.
Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Morning Star Baptist Church, 19121 Brandon Road, Spring Grove, VA, the Rev. Dr. Robert L. Elliott, Jr., Pastor, eulogist. The interment to follow at the Jones Family Cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
