JASPER L BANKS
1938 - 2020
Mr. Jasper Lee Banks 81, of 18513 Depot Road McKenney, VA received his wings on July 15, 2020 at the Southside Regional Medical Center Petersburg, VA.
He was born on October 30, 1938 to the late John Jasper Banks and Louise Virginia Booker Banks. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary J. Banks, son, John Jasper Banks and several brothers William Banks, James Banks, and Arthur Banks.
He accepted Christ at an early age and joined the Mt. Level Baptist Church Amelia, Va.  He was educated at Southside High School in Dinwiddie Va. He also was a welder at Brockwell Welding Company in Petersburg Va. He loved outside; working in the yard, fishing, and working on cars, taking care of the church cemetery and over all , he was a loving and caring devoted husband, dad, grandfather, brother and friend too many which are too numerous to name.
He leaves to cherish his memories two sons; Franklin Johnson (Laretha) of Columbus Ga. and David Johnson of Mckenney Va.; four daughters, Joyce Woodson (Andre') of Petersburg Va., Louise Winfield (Isham) of Dinwiddie Va., Mary Bell (Kervin) of Petersburg Va., and Gloria Woolridge of Dewitt Va.; 22 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two brothers Sam Banks of Baltimore MD., Julius  Banks of Petersburg Va.; six sisters Helen Cameron, Mary Johnson, Corrine Taylor all of Ford Va., Bertha Reese and Eleanor Ledbetter (Carlton) of Petersburg Va., and Shirley Coleman of Church Road Va., and a devoted daughter-in-law Gail Johnson of Petersburg Va.
Funeral services for Jasper Banks will be held 12 noon,Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Mt. Level Baptist Church Cemetery, Amelia, Va.
In keeping with the guidelines set forth by the state of Virginia, all visitors must wear masks and socially distance themselves at all viewings and services.

Published in The Progress-Index from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Mt. Level Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
July 18, 2020
My prayers r with y'all at this time. I was sorry to read of his passing
he was always willing to give a helping hand!! Ms.Alma Robinson
Alma Robinson
July 18, 2020
My deepest sympathies to you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Tonya Johnson
Coworker
July 17, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
William & Dorothy Walker
July 17, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Mary Rose
Friend
July 17, 2020
Our hearts ache for your loss, He was a special person and a wonderful cousin, Our deepest sympathy.
Bobby and Marian Johnson
Family
July 16, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. May your hearts be filled with precious memories. My sincere condolences.
Carolyn Perry
