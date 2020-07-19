Mr. Banks and Mrs. Banks were two of my favorite parent figures in what I believe to be the best town in Dinwiddie, Mckenney, Va. Always pleasant to talk to and interested in how well we were doing in our lives as grown-ups. I will miss those short talks in Wallace Grocery. May God continue to Bless you all as you continue to live out the legacy of two very special people.

Shelia C. Morgan

Neighbor