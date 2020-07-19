1/1
JASPER L. BANKS
1938 - 2020
Mr. Jasper Lee Banks 81, of 18513 Depot Road, McKenney, VA received his wings on July 15, 2020 at the Southside Regional Medical Center Petersburg, VA.
He was born on October 30, 1938 to the late John Jasper Banks and Louise Virginia Booker Banks. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary J. Banks, son, John Jasper Banks and several brothers William Banks, James Banks, and Arthur Banks.
He accepted Christ at an early age and joined the Mt. Level Baptist Church Amelia, Va. He was educated at Southside High School in Dinwiddie Va. He also was a welder at Brockwell Welding Company in Petersburg Va. He loved outside; working in the yard, fishing, and working on cars, taking care of the church cemetery and over all , he was a loving and caring devoted husband, dad, grandfather, brother and friend too many which are too numerous to name.
He leaves to cherish his memories two sons; Franklin Johnson (Laretha) of Columbus Ga. and David Johnson of McKenney, VA; four daughters, Joyce Woodson (Andre') of Petersburg Va., Louise Winfield (Isham) of Dinwiddie, VA, Mary Bell (Kervin) of Petersburg, VA, and Gloria Woolridge of Dewitt, VA; 22 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; two brothers Sam Banks of Baltimore, MD, Julius Banks of Petersburg, VA; six sisters Helen Cameron, Mary Johnson, Corrine Taylor all of Ford, VA, Bertha Reese and Eleanor Ledbetter (Carlton) of Petersburg, VA, and Shirley Coleman of Church Road, VA,; 2 sister-in- law, Cora Johnson and Alice Johnson of Petersburg, Va, and a devoted daughter-in-law Gail Johnson of Petersburg, VA.
In keeping with the guidelines set forth by the state of Virginia, all visitors must wear masks and socially distance themselves at all viewings and services.
A graveside service for Mr. Jasper Banks will be held 12 noon Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Mt. Level Baptist Church Cemetery, 901 Wills Road, Amelia Courthouse, VA with Rev. Dr. Joseph Fields, Jr. eulogist.
Funeral services have been entrusted to the professional staff-of the Joseph M. Johnson & Son, 11107 Doyle Blvd., McKenney, VA (804)478-4411 www.johnsonservices.us

Published in The Progress-Index from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Mt. Level Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - McKenney
11107 Doyle Boulevard
McKenney, VA 23872
(804) 478-4411
Memories & Condolences
July 20, 2020
Mr. Banks and Mrs. Banks were two of my favorite parent figures in what I believe to be the best town in Dinwiddie, Mckenney, Va. Always pleasant to talk to and interested in how well we were doing in our lives as grown-ups. I will miss those short talks in Wallace Grocery. May God continue to Bless you all as you continue to live out the legacy of two very special people.
Shelia C. Morgan
Neighbor
July 20, 2020
Corrine & Family: Sorry to hear about lost of your brother. May God continue to strengthen the Family doing this bereavement time.
Spencer & Ruth Hanks
Friend
July 19, 2020
May God bless each of you doing this time of sorrow. Remember earth has no sorrow that heaven can not heal
Deacon Mary Miles Nelson
Acquaintance
July 19, 2020
Wishing you peace to bring you comfort, courage to face the days ahead and loving memories to forever hold in your heart. May your memories bring you comfort.
Hattie Bonner
July 18, 2020
My prayers r with y'all at this time. I was sorry to read of his passing
he was always willing to give a helping hand!! Ms.Alma Robinson
Alma Robinson
July 18, 2020
My deepest sympathies to you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Tonya Johnson
Coworker
July 17, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
William & Dorothy Walker
July 17, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Mary Rose
Friend
July 17, 2020
Our hearts ache for your loss, He was a special person and a wonderful cousin, Our deepest sympathy.
Bobby and Marian Johnson
Family
July 16, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. May your hearts be filled with precious memories. My sincere condolences.
Carolyn Perry
