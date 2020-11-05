Mr. Jasper Wyche, Sr, 84, of Hopewell, VA departed this life peacefully at Colonial Heights Health & Rehabilitation Center on Sunday, November 1, 2020. Jasper Sr. was born in Hopewell, Virginia on January 6, 1936 to the late Jacob and Ida Wyche.
He was the second of ten siblings that included: five sisters, Blanche Luster, Carrie Barnett (Howard), Annie Nelson, Florence Clarke (Kleevan), and Loren Harris (John) and four brothers, James Wyche (Bernice) and Milton Wyche (Phyllis). Jasper was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Wyche and Jacob Wyche.
After marrying Helen Hall in 1964, Jasper was blessed with an extended family, mother-in-law, Ida Mae Hall; sisters-in-law, Beatrice Bowman, Glenda Jones, Margaret Hall, and Dorothy Smith; one brother-in-law, Kenneth Hall. Jasper was an amazing father to fourchildren, Robert (Pauline), Jacqueline (deceased), Sonya, and Jasper Jr. (Anita). He was also blessed with six grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Jasper leaves many family members and friends to cherish his memories; but amongst those are three devoted friends, Willie Carr, Pastor William Roberts and Everette Goodwin. However, no one was more devoted and supportive of Jasper than his wife, Helen Hall Wyche as they shared a 56 year union.
Jasper retired after 23 years of employment with Honeywell in Hopewell, Virginia. He was a member of Union Baptist Church; his favorite scripture was Philippians 4:13 "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me".
Jasper was known as "Chick" and his athletic ability made him known throughout the Tri-Cities as a great bowler and pool player.
Services will be held 1:00 P.M., Friday, November 6, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. John E. Johnson, Jr., eulogist. The interment to follow at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.