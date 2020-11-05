To Mrs. Wyche and Family:



There's so much that could be said at this time; but no words seem adequate. I was sorry to hear of the passing of your husband. As this season passes over, may Christ grant you much peace and comfort during this difficult time.



I pray that God will continue to give you strength that passes all understanding, during this period of transition in your lives and during the days ahead.

Belinda Piercy

Acquaintance