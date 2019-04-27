|
|
Mr. Javon T. Stith, affectionately known as ""Bae Bae or Joose"", 23, passed away on April 24, 2019 in Prince George, VA. Javon was born on October 20, 1995 to Pamela D. Stith. Bae Bae was a very quiet young man; he loved his family and was very kind-hearted.
Bae Bae leaves to cherish his memory: his mother, Pamela Stith of Wakefield, VA; two brothers, Donte Stith (Charita) of Franklin, VA and DeShay Stith of Wakefield; grandparents, Arlean and Windell Stith of Wakefield, VA; two aunts, Sharvie Stith of Wakefield, VA, and Patricia Shaw of Surry, VA; two nephews, Josh and Jaden Stith of Franklin, VA; niece, TyAyanna Boyd of Franklin, VA; great-nephew, King Porter of Franklin, VA; eight great-aunts among them Marie Brock; four great-uncles; four special cousins, Anthony Artis, Markee Hill, DeAnthony Mason and Nuke Taylor; two very special friends whom he looked at as his sister and brothers, Khedijah Brown, Jimmy ""Bud"" Sumler and Sharod Woodly; and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Monday, April 29, 2019 at Union Hill United Church, 16192 Union Hill Road, Sedley, VA, Rev. Stokes, eulogist. Interment to follow at Booker T. Memorial Park.
At the request of the family there will be no public viewing.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019