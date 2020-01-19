|
|
Jean Marie Bass Elliott, 68, of Church Road, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020.
Mrs. Elliott was born on July 31, 1951 in Mechanicsville, Virginia to the late Emmett Bass Sr. and Virginia Bass. She was a member of Poole Christian Church, Church Road. She married the love of her life, Bill, at Sappony Baptist Church, Stony Creek, Virginia on July 13, 1968. She enjoyed collecting snowmen, gardening, and watching hummingbirds. Above all, she cherished the time that she spent with her family, who will miss her dearly.
Mrs. Elliott was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Lisa Carol Elliott.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 51 years, William "Bill" Elliott; brother, Emmett Bass Jr.; daughters, Melinda Elliott Halloway (Allen "Monty"), Sharon Elliott Long (Matthew), and Kathie Elliott Robinson (Mark); grandchildren, Keith Halloway, Christopher Halloway, Maria Correia, Cody Long, Sarah Correia, Aaron Long, Julia Correia, Carlie Robinson, and Mark Robinson Jr.; great-grandchildren, Katelynne, Logan, and Layla Halloway; lifelong friends, Frank and Venida Shields; numerous nieces and nephews, and her beloved dog, Precious.
A visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020