JEAN C. HARRIS


1948 - 2020
JEAN C. HARRIS Obituary
Homegoing services for Jean C. Harris will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the Bland & Tucker Funeral Home Chapel, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA, 23803. Rev. Calvin E. Lewis, Sr., officiating. Interment will follow at Waverly Cemetery, Waverly, VA.

Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 12:30 p.m. on the day of service.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Home, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA, 23803. Condolences submitted to:www.blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Feb. 28, 2020
