Mrs. Jean E. Harrington, 82, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 peacefully in her sleep. Jean was born in Petersburg, VA, on August 5, 1938 to the late Helena E. Banks Thomas and Walter Ford. She was preceded in death by her husband, Chief Warrant Officer Rufus E. Harrington; maternal grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Willie Banks; brother, Robert "Mike" Thomas; paternal grandmother, Mary Ford; and aunt, Eva Moore.

Jean committed her life to Christ at an early age and was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church, Harrison Street, Petersburg, VA, where she was a member of the Cathedral and Gospel Choirs.

Jean was educated in the Petersburg Public School System and was employed and retired from Virginia State University. While employed at Virginia State University she worked with the VSU Police Department as a dispatcher and later as a communications operator.

Some of her favorite pastimes were being a member of the Red Hatters Social Club, singing, dancing, shopping and being very fashionably sophisticated and classy. Jean was a diva and she enjoyed listening to Rev. James Cleveland and Teddy Pendergrass. She also had a special place in her heart for children.

She leaves to cherish her memories a devoted special son and his wife Neville and Tamieka Harrington; a son, Terry E. Harrington and daughter, Sharon E. Austin of Colonial Heights, VA; nine grandchildren, a special granddaughter, Parysh E. Henry (Tremayne); sixteen great grandchildren; two sisters, Karen T. Scott and Gwendolyn V. Britt (James) of Petersburg, VA; three brothers, Jabari Shabazz (also known as Lanny) Thomas (Cassandra) of Dinwiddie, VA, Gregory Thomas (Tyanne) of Huntsville, AL, and Kenneth Thomas of Petersburg, VA; a loving aunt, Maude Brown of Colonial Heights, VA; one close and very special friends, Elma Lee of Petersburg, VA; a devoted cousin, Margaret Henry of Petersburg, VA; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Services will be held 11:00 A.M., Monday, November 2, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Betty Hill, eulogist. The interment to follow at Quantico National Cemetery.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Service
11:00 AM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
October 29, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Deirtrice Harrington
Family
October 28, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mr. & Mrs. Kenneth And Andrea Goode
Friend
October 27, 2020
MAY GOD BLESS EACH OF YOU DOING THIS TIME OF SORROW
DEACON MARY NELSON
October 27, 2020
MAY GOD BLESS EACH OF YOU DOING THIS TIME OF SORROW
mary nelson
October 27, 2020
MAY GOD BLESS EACH OF YOU DOING THIS TIME OF SORROW
mary miles
October 27, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Karen Scott
Sister
