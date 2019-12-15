Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment
25824 Greensville Ave.
Petersburg, VA 23803
804-732-5959
Resources
More Obituaries for JEAN SOUTHALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEAN E. SOUTHALL

Send Flowers
JEAN E. SOUTHALL Obituary
Mrs. Jean E. Southall of North Chesterfield Virginia entered into eternal rest Thursday, December 12, 2019 Johnston Willis Hospital Richmond Virginia.

Professional Services entrusted to the staff of J . L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment 25824 Greensville Ave. Petersburg Virginia (North Dinwiddie County) Rev. Jeffrey L. Dodson, Sr. funeral director (804)732-5959 and (804)834-3330. Online condolence may be registered at www.jldodsonandsons.com
Published in The Progress-Index on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JEAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -