J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Country Club of Petersburg
1250 Flank Road
Petersburg, VA
JEAN F. HAIRE

JEAN F. HAIRE Obituary
Jean Fall Haire, 86, of Petersburg passed away on July 21, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elward and Lillian Fall; husband, John D. Haire Jr.; and brother, Eddie Fall. Jean is survived by her daughter, Jeanne H. Eastwood; granddaughters, Elizabeth Underhill (Andrew) and Christina Eastwood; great-grandchildren, Hunter and Harper Underhill.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Petersburg Home for Ladies, for all their love and care.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, at the Country Club of Petersburg, 1250 Flank Road, Petersburg, VA. 23805, to celebrate Jean's life.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 4600 Cox Road Ste. 130, Glen Allen, VA 23060, or to the Petersburg Home for Ladies Memorial Fund, 311 S. Jefferson St. Petersburg, VA. 23803. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 23 to July 24, 2019
