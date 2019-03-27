|
|
Jean Hughes Salmon, 89, died March 25, 2019, at her home in Richmond, VA, after a short illness. She was born June 6, 1929, to William T. Hughes and Ella Thacker Hughes of Petersburg, VA, joining her siblings Elizabeth Hughes Collier of Charlotte, NC; William (Billy) T. Hughes, Jr. and Henry D. Hughes, both of Petersburg. She was a lifelong member of Second Presbyterian Church. After graduating from Petersburg High School, she worked at Fort Lee and Titmus Optical until she married Richard H. Salmon in 1953.
Jean would tell anyone she met that she "lived a charmed life." She was twelve years younger than her youngest brother and she was deeply loved by both her parents and the "big children." She spent a happy childhood and young adulthood with friends who would remain so for the rest of their or her lives. She and her husband Dick had a happy and tight partnership. They enjoyed spending time with their parents and siblings, William and Mary athletics, serving their church, and close friendships with their neighbors on Montpelier Street in Petersburg. Their greatest pleasure, however, was in building a home together and raising their son "Dickie", and later enjoying their two grandchildren. After her husband's death following 53 years of marriage, Jean enjoyed living at Westminster Canterbury in Richmond and continuing her lifelong love for baseball by attending Washington Nationals games with her son and Richmond Squirrels games with her friends from Westminster Canterbury.
The family would like to thank the staff of Westminster Canterbury, and particularly the staff of the Gables for the loving care they gave Jean.
Jean is survived by her favorite son, Richard H. Salmon, Jr. and his wife Laura Reilly Salmon, of Washington, DC and Melbourne, FL; grandchildren, Kimberley E. Salmon of Boston, MA, and Andrew T. Salmon of Baltimore, MD; niece Nancy Hitchins of Charlotte, NC; and nephew, Marshall Hughes of MD, as well as many great and great-great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, parents, siblings, and eight nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019, at Blandford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Westminster Canterbury Foundation, https://foundation.wcrichmond.org/, or to Second Presbyterian Church in Petersburg, VA. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019