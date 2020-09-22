Jean Mallory Meek, 91 of Colonial Heights, went to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, September 18, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by the love of her life and husband, Clyde Webster Meek; and two sons, Richard Meek an Michael Meek. Jean is survived by her six daughters, Debra Fields (Melvin), Gale Cartwright (Bob), Shirley Tolley, Julie Peterson (Bill), Cathy Rowland (Keith), and Elizabeth Smith; sister, Patricia Ray; as well as 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. Jean was born in Richmond, Va. to Horace and Dorothy Mallory on February 28, 1929 and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1946. In addition to raising their eight children, Jean and Clyde sponsored annual tournaments at their Prince George Golf Course to support many charities, especially the Richmond Children's Hospital. A private graveside ceremony will be held for the family and a celebration of Jean's life will be held for family and friends at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, September 27 at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 3110 Greenwood Avenue, Colonial Heights, Va. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.