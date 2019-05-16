|
|
Jean O'Donnell Crank, 88, of Colonial Heights passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019. Born on October 18, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Thomas H. and Grace Collier O'Donnell and was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Albert Crank; and a brother, James E. O'Donnell.
She is survived by a daughter, Deborah C. Wells and husband Gerald F. Wells; granddaughter, Stacey W. Burton and husband, Adam M. Burton; grandson, Travis Scott Wells and wife, Brittni W. Wells; great-granddaughters, Madelyn E. Burton and Emersyn R. Burton; great-grandson, Isaac M. Burton; a number of cousins; and a sister-in-law, Elizabeth B. O'Donnell and her daughter, Bonnie O. Mershon.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 20, 2019, in Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Road, S. Prince George, Virginia 23805. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, May 19, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 16 to May 17, 2019