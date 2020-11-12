1/1
JEAN SHANDS
1946 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JEAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On November 6, 2020, Mrs. Jean Shands heard the Master say come home, you have fought a good fight, you have finished the course, come on home and rest my child.
Mrs. Jean Shands departed this life on November 6, 2020 at the age of 74. She was born June 6, 1946 to the late Dora Jones and Robert Rhine. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sonnie Shands, Jr. and three brothers, Richard, Bobby and Wendall Jones.
Jean was a devout Christian and a long-time member of the Power of Praise Bibleway Church. In addition to her love for Christ and her church family, Jean was known to give what she could to those in need and to lend a helping hand to her loved ones. Three things she never wanted to miss were her soap operas, Sunday service or a sale. She had a personality that made her easy to love and hard to forget.
Jean enjoyed retail and people very much, and made a career of it working for Kmart as a Department Manager. After retiring, she enjoyed connecting with people so much, she decided to re-enter the workforce as an employee of the Fort Lee's Fitness Centers' staff.
Jean leaves to cherish her loving memories: a very loving and devoted son, Don Shands (Dwuna) of Varina, VA: two loving and devoted grandchildren, Tyler Mason of Richmond, VA and Denim Mason of Hopewell, VA; a loving and devoted niece that was like her daughter, Dora Byrd Griffin (Henry) of Stony Creek, VA: three loving and devoted brothers, Roanell Jones, Leon Jones and Larry Jones all of Hopewell, VA; aunt, Shirley Jones; uncle, Horace Phillips; four sisters-in-law, Alice Mae Shands, Brenda Carter (Melvin), Francine Tatum (Joseph), and Darlene Shands; three brothers-in-law, Willie Shands, Harold Shands and Tyrone Shands (Sandra); a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family and friends.
Jean had no sisters but these ladies filled in the gap: Morrine White, Yvonne Tate, Alice Shands,Teresa Jarratt, Doris Williams, Frances Washington, Diane Byrd and Sister Estelle.
The family would like to thank the neighbors of King's Court for their love, help and support over the years. Thanks to the Power of praise Church family and a special thanks to the nurses in the ICU Unit of Southside Regional Medical Center and the staff of Wonder City. Also thank you to Trina Williams for your personal time, working time and all you did for "Jean". We love and thank all of you!
Services will be held 1:00 P.M., Friday, November 13, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Elder James Clarke, eulogist. The interment to follow at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Service
01:00 PM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
November 11, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Samuel Barnes
November 11, 2020
Stephanie, Tyler, and Denim. I'm deeply sorry for this great loss you are having to endure. I pray God wraps his arms around you and comforts you. Just remember that Jean will always be in your hearts.
Uncle Andy
Samuel Barnes
November 11, 2020
What a Beautiful soul inside out. I loved our conversations we had when she worked at K-mart. To Donnie ,Sophia Larry Sharnise Larenetta and family you all have my most sincerest condolences. Jean will be missed dearly. Rest Easy In Paradise
Jackie Cookie Tyler
November 10, 2020
Sorry for your family's loss. Praying that you all find peace.
Marion Christine Hatcher Jackson
Friend
November 9, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Anita Henry
Sister
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved