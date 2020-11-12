On November 6, 2020, Mrs. Jean Shands heard the Master say come home, you have fought a good fight, you have finished the course, come on home and rest my child.
Mrs. Jean Shands departed this life on November 6, 2020 at the age of 74. She was born June 6, 1946 to the late Dora Jones and Robert Rhine. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sonnie Shands, Jr. and three brothers, Richard, Bobby and Wendall Jones.
Jean was a devout Christian and a long-time member of the Power of Praise Bibleway Church. In addition to her love for Christ and her church family, Jean was known to give what she could to those in need and to lend a helping hand to her loved ones. Three things she never wanted to miss were her soap operas, Sunday service or a sale. She had a personality that made her easy to love and hard to forget.
Jean enjoyed retail and people very much, and made a career of it working for Kmart as a Department Manager. After retiring, she enjoyed connecting with people so much, she decided to re-enter the workforce as an employee of the Fort Lee's Fitness Centers' staff.
Jean leaves to cherish her loving memories: a very loving and devoted son, Don Shands (Dwuna) of Varina, VA: two loving and devoted grandchildren, Tyler Mason of Richmond, VA and Denim Mason of Hopewell, VA; a loving and devoted niece that was like her daughter, Dora Byrd Griffin (Henry) of Stony Creek, VA: three loving and devoted brothers, Roanell Jones, Leon Jones and Larry Jones all of Hopewell, VA; aunt, Shirley Jones; uncle, Horace Phillips; four sisters-in-law, Alice Mae Shands, Brenda Carter (Melvin), Francine Tatum (Joseph), and Darlene Shands; three brothers-in-law, Willie Shands, Harold Shands and Tyrone Shands (Sandra); a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family and friends.
Jean had no sisters but these ladies filled in the gap: Morrine White, Yvonne Tate, Alice Shands,Teresa Jarratt, Doris Williams, Frances Washington, Diane Byrd and Sister Estelle.
The family would like to thank the neighbors of King's Court for their love, help and support over the years. Thanks to the Power of praise Church family and a special thanks to the nurses in the ICU Unit of Southside Regional Medical Center and the staff of Wonder City. Also thank you to Trina Williams for your personal time, working time and all you did for "Jean". We love and thank all of you!
Services will be held 1:00 P.M., Friday, November 13, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Elder James Clarke, eulogist. The interment to follow at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.