|
|
Jean Adelaide Baxter Spivey, 88, of Petersburg, Virginia passed away on May 2, 2020 at Southside Regional Medical Center.
Born August 8, 1931 at home on Fillmore Street in Petersburg, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Verna Margaret Williams Baxter and Morrice Linwood Baxter. She was the granddaughter of Charles B. and Anniebelle Williams of Matoaca and John A. and Minnie Dora Baxter of Petersburg. Jean is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Llewellyn Spivey, with whom she was married 61 years; and her sisters, Mary Doris Baxter Betts and Margaret Ann Baxter Harrison Hartzel.
She is survived by two daughters, Margaret Clark Spivey and Roberta Jean Spivey Willingham (Scott P.); son, Robert Llewellyn Spivey, Jr. (Patricia Hall ); three nephews, Harry Lamont Snead III, Robert Clark Snead and Edwin Morris Betts; three nieces, Mary Baxter Betts, Holly Harrison Davis, Jan Harrison Minetree; four grandchildren, Virginia Elizabeth Armstrong, Daniel Spivey Armstrong, Michelle Baxter Willingham Price, Mallorie Leigh Willingham; and four great-grandchildren, Robert Reid Armstrong, William Sanders Armstrong, Jolene Adalynn Price and Callie Ann Price.
Jean was a lifelong member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Petersburg where she was responsible for recording weekly donations. She was educated in the Petersburg Public Schools and graduated in 1948. Her education continued at Madison College and business school. She enjoyed employment in medical offices in Petersburg.
Jean continued her affiliation with Petersburg High School through the production of numerous class reunion events, as well as, hosting Friday night get-togethers for 'senior aged' high school friends. Other lifelong affiliations included bridge club, Petersburg Junior Woman's Club, and Petersburg Garden Club. Jean continued demonstrating her love of Petersburg through volunteer activities at the Southside Regional Medical Center Twig Shop and Covenant Presbyterian Church.
Jean's seamstress and smocking skills dressed many children. Children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and children of close friends were recipients of clothes showcasing her exceptional skills.
She provided for her family in the period of time when fast food was nonexistent and clothes stores were not plentiful by providing three home cooked meals each day for the family and handmade clothes for her daughters.
The family would like to thank Southside Regional Medical Center and Dunlop House Assisted Living for the exceptional care she has received these past few years.
A private graveside service will be held in Blandford Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be sent in her memory to Crater Community Hospice, 3916 South Crater Road, Petersburg, Virginia or Southside Virginia Emergency Crew, Inc. 425 Graham Road, Petersburg, Virginia.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 5 to May 6, 2020