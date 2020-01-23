The Progress-Index Obituaries
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - McKenney
11107 Doyle Boulevard
McKenney, VA 23872
(804) 478-4411
For more information about
JEANETTE CROWDER
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - McKenney
11107 Doyle Boulevard
McKenney, VA 23872
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - McKenney
11107 Doyle Boulevard
McKenney, VA 23872
JEANETTE A. CROWDER


1960 - 2020
JEANETTE A. CROWDER Obituary
Jeanette Ann Crowder, 59, of 24000 Cutbank Road, McKenney, VA, entered into eternal rest on January 17, 2020, surrounded by family. Jeanette's earthly journey came to an untimely end.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the McKenney Chapel-Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 11107 Doyle Blvd., McKenney, VA, with Rev. Alexander Williams, officiating.

Public viewing will be held Friday, January 24, 2020, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff of Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, 11107 Doyle Blvd., McKenney, (804)478-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index on Jan. 23, 2020
