Jeanette "Honey" Tiller Caricofe, 79, of Hopewell, VA passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.
Born in Hopewell, VA, she was the daughter of the late John P. Tiller Sr. and Katherine Davis Tiller. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Honey was the light of the party, full of energy, loved making people laugh and never met a stranger.
Honey was a proud graduate of Hopewell High School, where she was a cheerleader and was always full of life. She has been a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Hopewell, where she founded the Prayer Shawl Ministry, sang in the choir and served as a Sunday School Teacher.
Honey is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Ronald L. Caricofe Sr.; three children, Sharon Leigh and husband David, Ronald L. Caricofe Jr. and wife Valerie and Katherine Caricofe. Honey had six grandchildren, Mary-Katherine and husband Justin, Blanton, Ronnie III, Reid, Grace and Caroline and a great-granddaughter, Mallory. She is also survived by a brother, J.P. Tiller Jr.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Hopewell, VA. The Reverend Darrell Boggs and the Reverend Ray Watson will be officiating. Interment will follow at Appomattox Cemetery. The family will receive friends preceding the service from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m.
The family is being served by the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Baptist Church in memory of Honey Caricofe. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
